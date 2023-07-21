City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Director Tracy W. Hylton II Purchases 145 Shares of Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) Director Tracy W. Hylton II acquired 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.57 per share, for a total transaction of $13,857.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,613,208.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

City Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $96.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.68. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.55. City Holding has a 52-week low of $80.73 and a 52-week high of $103.00.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $72.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.85 million. City had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 36.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that City Holding will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

City Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On City

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in City during the fourth quarter worth about $11,159,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in City during the first quarter worth about $8,893,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in City by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,606,000 after purchasing an additional 97,296 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in City during the fourth quarter worth about $8,093,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in City by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 186,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,368,000 after purchasing an additional 86,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CHCO shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on City in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on City in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on City in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

