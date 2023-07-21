Stephens Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $90.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, April 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.10.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WTFC opened at $84.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.89. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $57.48 and a 12-month high of $97.81.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38. The business had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.16 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.33%.

Insider Transactions at Wintrust Financial

In other news, CEO Timothy Crane bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.87 per share, with a total value of $91,305.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,575.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 192.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

