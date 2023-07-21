Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) PT Lowered to $3.00 at B. Riley

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Free Report) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.
Workhorse Group Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ WKHS opened at $1.22 on Thursday. Workhorse Group has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $4.73. The firm has a market cap of $257.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1.37.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workhorse Group
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WKHS. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,830,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218,734 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,133,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,669,000 after buying an additional 1,480,395 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,239,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,633,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,778,000 after buying an additional 615,952 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 935.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 676,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 610,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.80% of the company’s stock.
Workhorse Group Company Profile
Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, as well as designs and manufactures drone systems.
