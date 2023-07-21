Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Verisk Analytics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $219.69.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $230.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.59. The firm has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.14, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $162.94 and a 52-week high of $231.60.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total value of $356,201.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,475,994.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $87,963.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,570.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total value of $356,201.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,475,994.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,241 shares of company stock valued at $3,626,674 over the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

