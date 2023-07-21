Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSATFree Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on VSAT. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Viasat from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viasat from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Viasat in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Viasat from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.20.

Viasat Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $32.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. Viasat has a 12-month low of $27.11 and a 12-month high of $47.35.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSATGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $15.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.41 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $666.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.47 million. Viasat had a net margin of 40.92% and a return on equity of 35.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viasat will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Viasat

In related news, insider Craig Andrew Miller sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $33,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,479 shares of company stock worth $64,376. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viasat

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Viasat by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,292,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331,879 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Viasat by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,111,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,989,000 after acquiring an additional 452,198 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Viasat by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,194,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,114,000 after acquiring an additional 154,732 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Viasat by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,592,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,724,000 after acquiring an additional 342,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Viasat by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,971,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,582,000 after acquiring an additional 253,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

About Viasat

(Get Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

