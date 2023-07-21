Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on VSAT. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Viasat from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viasat from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Viasat in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Viasat from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.20.

Viasat Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $32.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. Viasat has a 12-month low of $27.11 and a 12-month high of $47.35.

Insider Transactions at Viasat

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $15.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.41 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $666.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.47 million. Viasat had a net margin of 40.92% and a return on equity of 35.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viasat will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Andrew Miller sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $33,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,479 shares of company stock worth $64,376. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viasat

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Viasat by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,292,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331,879 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Viasat by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,111,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,989,000 after acquiring an additional 452,198 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Viasat by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,194,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,114,000 after acquiring an additional 154,732 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Viasat by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,592,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,724,000 after acquiring an additional 342,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Viasat by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,971,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,582,000 after acquiring an additional 253,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Featured Articles

