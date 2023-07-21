Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.50.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Down 44.9 %

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 0.20. Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $31.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.09.

Insider Activity at Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.10 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 18,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $443,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,436,555.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven J. Rice sold 2,500 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $64,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,742,582.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 18,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $443,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,436,555.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 689,064 shares of company stock valued at $17,886,204. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,313.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 97.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

