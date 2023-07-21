Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Barclays

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VECO. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO opened at $25.75 on Thursday. Veeco Instruments has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $27.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Activity

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 2,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $52,301.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,996.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 43,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

