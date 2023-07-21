United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $30.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $33.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on United Community Banks in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on United Community Banks from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $27.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $20.37 and a 52-week high of $39.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average is $28.11.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.08). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $332.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in United Community Banks by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in United Community Banks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in United Community Banks by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

