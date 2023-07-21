Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

TXN has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $182.50.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $179.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.62. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $145.97 and a one year high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after purchasing an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

