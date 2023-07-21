United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Stephens

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on United Community Banks from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded United Community Banks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.80.

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $27.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average is $28.11. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $332.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.15 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 35.25%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Community Banks by 97.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Community Banks by 113.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in United Community Banks by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

