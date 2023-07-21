KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Raised to $59.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.04.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $60.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $62.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.70 and its 200-day moving average is $53.50.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -75.00%.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 27,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $714,287.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 484,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,668,576.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,640,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,966,980,000 after buying an additional 624,549 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,209,457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192,928 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,930,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,309,373,000 after purchasing an additional 842,229 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $869,175,000 after purchasing an additional 134,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,699,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $403,764,000 after purchasing an additional 260,606 shares in the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

