Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TECK. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Teck Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.42.

Teck Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

Teck Resources stock opened at $42.22 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $25.78 and a 1-year high of $49.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.01). Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teck Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 1,423.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

