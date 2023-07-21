CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

CRA International Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ CRAI opened at $105.01 on Thursday. CRA International has a 1-year low of $81.69 and a 1-year high of $128.10. The company has a market capitalization of $737.80 million, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.57.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.04). CRA International had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $152.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.59 million. As a group, analysts predict that CRA International will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

CRA International Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. CRA International’s payout ratio is 25.62%.

In other CRA International news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $486,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,959,506.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRA International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of CRA International by 29.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of CRA International by 588.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Featured Articles

