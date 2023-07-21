Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kopin in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Kopin alerts:

Kopin Stock Down 6.5 %

NASDAQ KOPN opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $222.86 million, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.37. Kopin has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43.

Institutional Trading of Kopin

Kopin ( NASDAQ:KOPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 57.17% and a negative net margin of 39.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kopin will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in Kopin by 8.2% in the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 325,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 24,675 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its stake in Kopin by 52.6% in the second quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 179,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 61,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kopin by 18.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 46,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kopin by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 68,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in Kopin by 261.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 45,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 33,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

About Kopin

(Get Free Report)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.