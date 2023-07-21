Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

NASDAQ GCBC opened at $32.24 on Thursday. Greene County Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $39.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.05 million, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.62.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $18.29 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Greene County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Greene County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.26%.

In other Greene County Bancorp news, CFO Michelle M. Plummer sold 10,000 shares of Greene County Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $283,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,298. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Tejraj S. Hada acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,937.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Plummer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 16,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 400.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 22,407 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 8,562.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

