Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Arrow Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Arrow Financial Stock Performance

AROW opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.24. Arrow Financial has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $36.51.

Arrow Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

