Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Stock Up 0.4 %

HEP stock opened at $18.89 on Thursday. Holly Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $19.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.96.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

