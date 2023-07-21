Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GHL. JMP Securities lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.83.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE GHL opened at $14.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $270.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.37. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $14.97.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 3.02%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -58.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 791,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,239,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 460,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 17,621 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 334.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 348,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,570 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.