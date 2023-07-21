CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNP. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.56.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $30.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day moving average is $29.44.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 60.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CenterPoint Energy

In related news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.