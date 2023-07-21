Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Lee Enterprises Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of LEE stock opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.10. Lee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $23.51.
Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $170.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.70 million. Lee Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 29.07% and a negative net margin of 1.53%.
Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.
