Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Lee Enterprises Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of LEE stock opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.10. Lee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $23.51.

Get Lee Enterprises alerts:

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $170.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.70 million. Lee Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 29.07% and a negative net margin of 1.53%.

Institutional Trading of Lee Enterprises

About Lee Enterprises

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lee Enterprises by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 2.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 7.7% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 48.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.