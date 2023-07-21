Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CEO William Joseph Brennan Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $245,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,122,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,442,807.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

William Joseph Brennan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 6th, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $240,900.00.

On Tuesday, June 27th, William Joseph Brennan sold 45,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $772,200.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $15.76 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.27 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $32.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRDO. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Credo Technology Group by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

