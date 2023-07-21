RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Chairman Bradley Vizi Sells 13,501 Shares

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 13,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $270,155.01. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,736,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,747,344.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RCM Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:RCMT opened at $19.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.43. The company has a market capitalization of $160.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $20.16.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $67.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 million. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 53.53% and a net margin of 6.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of RCM Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 35.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCMT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of RCM Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

About RCM Technologies

(Get Free Report)

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.