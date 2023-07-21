DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) CFO Nicola T. Allais Sells 9,231 Shares

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $368,039.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,202.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

DoubleVerify Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of DoubleVerify stock opened at $40.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.55 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.24. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $41.91.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $122.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.93 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 10.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DV shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $34.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

