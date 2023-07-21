America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Major Shareholder Adam K. Peterson Sells 4,216 Shares

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 4,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $502,968.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 656,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,330,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CRMT opened at $117.97 on Friday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $127.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.47 million, a PE ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 1.45.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.81). America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. America’s Car-Mart’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 0.6% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.1% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CRMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

