Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) COO Kip B. Ellis Sells 7,500 Shares

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) COO Kip B. Ellis sold 7,500 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 112,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,543,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ PATK opened at $85.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.91. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.75 and a 1-year high of $86.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.19.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.46 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 5.53%. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patrick Industries

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Patrick Industries from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.17.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Further Reading

