Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 2,750 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $396,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 184,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,517,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Airbnb Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $145.28 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $147.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.51. The company has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 69,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,867,000 after buying an additional 28,659 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Airbnb by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 1,612.5% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Airbnb by 14,678.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,898,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,306,000 after buying an additional 1,885,611 shares during the last quarter. 41.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered Airbnb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.03.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.