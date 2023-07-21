Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) President Jeff Rodino Sells 5,000 Shares

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) President Jeff Rodino sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 151,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeff Rodino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 13th, Jeff Rodino sold 5,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00.

Patrick Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $85.66 on Friday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.75 and a 12-month high of $86.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.70 and a 200 day moving average of $71.19.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.56%.

Institutional Trading of Patrick Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PATK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PATK. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

