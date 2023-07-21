Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Director Andrew Y. Ng Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $694,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,296,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,276,585.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Coursera Price Performance

Coursera stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.75. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.54.

Get Coursera alerts:

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $147.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.46 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 30.76% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Coursera by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 90,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management increased its position in Coursera by 25.8% in the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 478,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 98,300 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coursera in the second quarter worth $245,000. Trustees of The University of Pennsylvania increased its position in Coursera by 12.1% in the first quarter. Trustees of The University of Pennsylvania now owns 291,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 31,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coursera in the first quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COUR shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Coursera from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Coursera from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.08.

About Coursera

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.