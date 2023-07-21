Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Director Andrew Y. Ng Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $694,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,296,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,276,585.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Coursera stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.75. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.54.
Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $147.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.46 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 30.76% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COUR shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Coursera from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Coursera from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.08.
Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.
