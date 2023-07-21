THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) SVP Kenneth D. Julian Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) SVP Kenneth D. Julian sold 10,000 shares of THOR Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total transaction of $1,107,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

THOR Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

THOR Industries stock opened at $111.73 on Friday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.09 and a fifty-two week high of $112.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.25.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.17. THOR Industries had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. THOR Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.27%.

THO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on THOR Industries from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Institutional Trading of THOR Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in THOR Industries by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in THOR Industries by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in THOR Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in THOR Industries by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in THOR Industries by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

