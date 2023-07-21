Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Short Interest Down 12.0% in June

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the June 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 255,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Kearny Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

KRNY stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Kearny Financial has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $12.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.59.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $44.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.90 million.

Kearny Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.13%.

Several equities analysts have commented on KRNY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kearny Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Kearny Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Transactions at Kearny Financial

In related news, Director Leopold W. Montanaro purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $51,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 255,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,575.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kearny Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRNY. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 908.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 14.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,462 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

