Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the June 15th total of 3,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 940,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kezar Life Sciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 1.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,087,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,424 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 211.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 62,873 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 44.7% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,888,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 583,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $925,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

Kezar Life Sciences Price Performance

KZR stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.05. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 19.44 and a current ratio of 19.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kezar Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:KZR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on KZR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

About Kezar Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.