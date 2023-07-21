Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) Short Interest Update

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 187,700 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the June 15th total of 175,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered Luther Burbank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luther Burbank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 284.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 51.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 447.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. 13.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luther Burbank Stock Down 1.6 %

LBC opened at $9.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01. Luther Burbank has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $505.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.67.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $35.22 million during the quarter.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

