Short Interest in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Grows By 8.5%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 170,900,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the June 15th total of 157,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 42.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at $6.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.94. Lucid Group has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $21.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 59.10% and a negative net margin of 286.13%. The business had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Lucid Group news, Director Public Investment Fund purchased 265,693,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $1,814,687,991.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,366,658,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,280,321.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 452,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 76,860 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 45,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,318,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,004,000 after acquiring an additional 377,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LCID. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.29.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

