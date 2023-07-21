Tritium DCFC’s (DCFC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on Tritium DCFC from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Tritium DCFC Price Performance

NASDAQ DCFC opened at $1.10 on Thursday. Tritium DCFC has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $9.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.26.

Institutional Trading of Tritium DCFC

About Tritium DCFC

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,370,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,161,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tritium DCFC by 11.0% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 91,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Tritium DCFC by 92.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 768,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 369,488 shares during the last quarter. 39.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 150, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.

