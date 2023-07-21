Tritium DCFC’s (DCFC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on Tritium DCFC from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.
Tritium DCFC Price Performance
NASDAQ DCFC opened at $1.10 on Thursday. Tritium DCFC has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $9.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.26.
About Tritium DCFC
Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 150, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.
