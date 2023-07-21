KeyCorp Comments on Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) – KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sunnova Energy International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.27). The consensus estimate for Sunnova Energy International’s current full-year earnings is ($1.50) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.61) EPS.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $161.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.54 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 30.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

Sunnova Energy International Trading Down 2.9 %

NOVA has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, July 14th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup cut Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.39.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.53. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 2.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth $59,000.

Insider Activity

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 83,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,610.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.