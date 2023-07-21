Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $4.18 Per Share

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.18 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.10. The consensus estimate for Penske Automotive Group’s current full-year earnings is $15.73 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.59 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered Penske Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

NYSE PAG opened at $176.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $94.49 and a twelve month high of $180.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.18 and its 200 day moving average is $142.37.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.28. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 14.62%.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $290,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,508.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $290,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,508.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $463,766.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,648,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,808 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,428. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1,131.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 462.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

