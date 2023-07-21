Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Ovintiv Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ovintiv in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $6.69 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.23 EPS.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.01). Ovintiv had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on OVV. Citigroup cut Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.68.

Ovintiv stock opened at $42.03 on Friday. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $59.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 24.8% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,016,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361,244 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 9.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,718,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,776 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,253,000 after purchasing an additional 396,726 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 16.1% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,080,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,398,000 after purchasing an additional 844,720 shares during the period. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 9.8% during the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,371,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,717,000 after purchasing an additional 391,087 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovintiv

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.