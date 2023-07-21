QuidelOrtho Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (NASDAQ:QDEL)

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for QuidelOrtho’s current full-year earnings is $5.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for QuidelOrtho’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.14 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.41. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.00 million.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

Shares of QuidelOrtho stock opened at $84.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.33 and a 200 day moving average of $87.02. QuidelOrtho has a 12 month low of $66.88 and a 12 month high of $106.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

