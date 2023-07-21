Desjardins Weighs in on Orla Mining Ltd.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 20th. Desjardins analyst expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Orla Mining had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $51.13 million for the quarter.

Orla Mining Trading Down 2.3 %

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Orla Mining in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ORLA stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. Orla Mining has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $5.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 0.76.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Orla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $3,440,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Orla Mining by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,720,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,195,000 after acquiring an additional 494,216 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in Orla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $3,589,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Orla Mining by 65.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 511,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 202,455 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Orla Mining by 53.6% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 34,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

