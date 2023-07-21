Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Issued By HC Wainwright

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for scPharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, July 19th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.31). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for scPharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.41) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.31) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million.

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, scPharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

SCPH opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 15.91, a current ratio of 16.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.88. scPharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCPH. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in scPharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in scPharmaceuticals by 1,180.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,134 shares during the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.

