Desjardins Weighs in on Sun Life Financial Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) – Analysts at Desjardins raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sun Life Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 19th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.70 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $4.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:SLF opened at $52.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.91. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Sun Life Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.554 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.25%.

Institutional Trading of Sun Life Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 33,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 238,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 56,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 31,078 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 15,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. 41.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

Featured Stories

