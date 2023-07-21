Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Sonoco Products Cut by Analyst (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sonoco Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Sonoco Products’ current full-year earnings is $5.77 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SON. StockNews.com cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

SON opened at $58.40 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $53.78 and a one year high of $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SON. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 321.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 316.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

