Brokers Issue Forecasts for Southwestern Energy’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 45.59%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.75 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.19.

Shares of SWN opened at $6.33 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $8.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,352,000 after buying an additional 9,410,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,047,000 after buying an additional 9,882,224 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,513,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,570,000 after buying an additional 9,729,900 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 4,550.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,735,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,678,000 after buying an additional 21,268,002 shares during the period. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 21,025,014 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,125,000 after buying an additional 5,287,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

