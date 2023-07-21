Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $4.93 Per Share

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Steel Dynamics in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.93 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Steel Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $17.09 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.73 earnings per share.

STLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $82.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.67.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $102.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 4.15. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $65.89 and a 1 year high of $136.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.64.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 569.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 82.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1,953.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

