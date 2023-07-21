Raymond James Comments on Colliers International Group Inc’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:CIG)

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) – Raymond James reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Colliers International Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will earn $1.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.90. Raymond James also issued estimates for Colliers International Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.62 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.47 EPS.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.78 by C($0.80). The firm had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.29 billion.

Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of C$1.89 and a 12-month high of C$47.85.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.203 dividend. This is an increase from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

