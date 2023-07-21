Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Decreased by Analyst

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Great-West Lifeco in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 19th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Great-West Lifeco’s current full-year earnings is $3.64 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GWO. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Great-West Lifeco Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GWO opened at C$39.80 on Friday. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of C$27.99 and a twelve month high of C$39.88. The company has a market cap of C$37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 42.86, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.82.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C($0.02). Great-West Lifeco had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of C$12.36 billion during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Paul Mahon sold 62,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.37, for a total transaction of C$2,391,204.58. 70.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Great-West Lifeco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 78.20%.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

