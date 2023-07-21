Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Keyera Corp.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Keyera in a report issued on Wednesday, July 19th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Keyera’s current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share.

Get Keyera alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KEY. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Keyera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Keyera from C$39.50 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$38.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$35.46.

Keyera Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of KEY opened at C$31.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.14. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$27.18 and a 1 year high of C$33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.60.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.89 billion. Keyera had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%.

Keyera Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.29%.

About Keyera

(Get Free Report)

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.