Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Olympic Steel in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Olympic Steel’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olympic Steel’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.
Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $573.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.60 million.
Olympic Steel Trading Up 2.7 %
ZEUS opened at $54.95 on Friday. Olympic Steel has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $58.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.87 and a 200-day moving average of $46.87. The stock has a market cap of $611.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.79.
Olympic Steel Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is 9.11%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 42.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 52.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the first quarter valued at $90,000. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Olympic Steel
Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.
