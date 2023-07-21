Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Northland Power Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Northland Power in a report released on Wednesday, July 19th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Northland Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.26). Northland Power had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of C$621.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$663.80 million.

Northland Power Stock Performance

NPI has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Northland Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$41.50 to C$37.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.41.

NPI stock opened at C$27.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.22. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of C$25.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.41.

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.80%.

About Northland Power

(Get Free Report)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.