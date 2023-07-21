Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cactus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Cactus’ current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cactus’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Cactus had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cactus Stock Up 0.2 %

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cactus from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cactus from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cactus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.17.

WHD stock opened at $48.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.01. Cactus has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $58.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cactus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Cactus by 59.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cactus by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Cactus by 6.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Cactus by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Cactus’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Featured Stories

